INNOCN Top-Tier Summer Tech Deals

Hot Savings on Premium Monitor: Top Quality at Cool Price

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INNOCN, a global leader in display technology, is excited to announce its top-tier summer tech deals, offering incredible savings on premium monitors. Enjoy $100 off ultrawide monitors with the code "WIDEVIEW100" and take advantage of the "Buy One, Get One 15% Off" offer on 4K monitors with the code "4KVISION15." Use "DUOSAVE25" for great savings on select products and "BRIGHTER20OFF" for 20% off mini LEDs. Upgrade your tech today!
Hot Savings on Premium Monitors: Top Quality at Cool Prices

Portable Monitors: Power Bundles - INNOCN 15A1F & 13Q1F Power Duo
Experience the ultimate portable viewing experience with INNOCN's 15A1F and 13Q1F monitors. These cutting-edge displays combine ultra-thin design, stunning OLED visuals, and seamless connectivity, making them perfect for productivity and entertainment on the go. Elevate your digital lifestyle with intuitive touch functionality and HDR technology, ensuring vibrant and immersive visuals wherever you are.

4K Monitors: Ultra-HD Display, HDR, Versatile Connectivity, Ergonomic Design
Get two 4K monitors with ultra-HD display, HDR, versatile connectivity, and an ergonomic design. Enhance your workspace with INNOCN’s premium monitors, perfect for both work and play.

Exclusive Discount Codes
20% OFF: Use code "BRIGHTER20OFF" for models 32M2V and 27M2V.
$100 OFF: Use code "WIDEVIEW100" for models 49C1R and 34G1R.

Sale ends on July 31st, 2024. Don't miss out on these incredible savings!

Product Links:
INNOCN Summer Deals:
https://innocn.com/pages/top-tier-summer-tech-deals
Innocn 15A1F & 13Q1F Power Duo
https://innocn.com/products/innocn-15a1f-13q1f-power-duo
Innocn 27C1U-D 4K Powerhouse
https://innocn.com/products/innocn-27c1u-d

About INNOCN

Founded in 2014, INNOCN's mission is to create elite monitors that deliver the best viewing experience. INNOCN utilizes its extensive expertise in product design and visual display to advance the monitor market with cutting-edge technology and innovation. For more information, visit innocn.com.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited (INNOCN)
Official Website: www.innocn.com
Email: marketing@innocn.com

Pearl Li
INNOCN
marketing@innocn.com
