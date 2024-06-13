Submit Release
INNOCN Ultrawide Monitors Are the Ultimate Father’s Day Gifts to Spoil and Surprise Dad

INNOCN Father's Day Deals

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INNOCN, a global leader in display technology, proudly announces a special Father’s Day promotion to honor and surprise dads with their range of premium ultrawide monitors. Enjoy a 25% discount with the code: CLEARVIEW4DAD.

INNOCN monitors combine cutting-edge technology with sleek design, enhancing productivity and comfort for working dads. With stunning visuals and versatile connectivity, these monitors transform any workspace into an efficient and inspiring environment. This Father’s Day, give your dad the gift of clarity and precision, making his workdays more enjoyable and productive.

The Father’s Day landing page offers great deals for dad: https://innocn.com/pages/dads-day.

40C1R: A premium gaming monitor with a 21:9 ultrawide ratio and 1440p resolution, featuring a 144Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium technology for a smooth gaming experience.
49C1G: A premium VA panel monitor with a curved ultrawide display, double FHD 1080p resolution, and a 32:9 aspect ratio for a wider visual experience.
44C1G: A premium monitor with a 32:9 aspect ratio and double FHD 1080p resolution, featuring an IPS panel, AMD FreeSync Premium, and HDR 400 technology for smooth images and vibrant colors.
34C1R: Offers 3440x1440p resolution and HDR400 technology for vibrant colors and crisp details, with versatile connectivity options and an adjustable stand, perfect for both work and play.

INNOCN monitors are unmatched in quality and performance, perfect for work, play, and everything in between. They offer unparalleled craftsmanship and superior technology, excellent customer service, and secure shopping convenience for easy and safe online purchasing.

Product links:
40C1R
https://innocn.com/products/innocn-40-ultrawide-computer-monitor-40c1r
49C1G
https://innocn.com/products/innocn-49-ultrawide-computer-monitor-49c1g
44C1G
https://innocn.com/products/innocn-43-8-ultrawide-computer-monitor-44c1g
34C1R
https://innocn.com/products/innocn-34-ultrawide-wqhd-computer-monitor-34c1r
Father’s Day
https://innocn.com/pages/dads-day


About INNOCN

Founded in 2014, INNOCN's mission is to create elite monitors that deliver the best viewing experience. INNOCN utilizes its extensive expertise in product design and visual display to advance the monitor market with cutting-edge technology and innovation. For more information, visit innocn.com.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited (INNOCN)
Official Website: www.innocn.com
Email: marketing@innocn.com

Pearl Li
INNOCN
marketing@innocn.com
