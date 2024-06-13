CD BioSciences Announces Biofilm Testing Services to Support Efficacy and Safety Claims

CD BioSciences recently announced the launch of its comprehensive biofilm testing services to support clients’ efficacy and safety claims.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a leading service provider in life science, and research institutions, CD BioSciences recently announced the launch of its comprehensive biofilm testing services dedicated to helping clients in the pharmaceutical, medical device, food, and cosmetic industries support their efficacy and safety claims through accurate and reliable biofilm testing.

“Our biofilm testing services are designed to help our clients demonstrate the efficacy and safety of their products,” said a spokesperson for CD BioSciences. “By partnering with us, companies can gain valuable insights into the performance of their products against biofilms and make informed decisions to improve their formulations.”

Biofilms refer to an organized bacterial population attached to the surface of living or inanimate objects and wrapped by bacterial extracellular macromolecules. The biofilm bacteria can form a protective barrier, making them resistant to traditional antimicrobial treatments. As biofilms can pose serious health risks and lead to product contamination, it is essential for companies to ensure that their products are effective against these resilient structures.

With years of quintessence in the field of biofilm testing, CD BioSciences can help clients accelerate product development and improve the overall success rate of their projects. Its biofilm testing services are available for biofilm forming ability testing, biofilm drug resistance gene testing, anti-biofilm activity assessments, and many other biofilm tests. These services are ideal for companies looking to validate their claims and comply with regulatory requirements. Moreover, CD BioSciences’ team of experts is open to customizing biofilm testing solutions according to clients' requirements.

CD BioSciences understands the significance of biofilms as a worldwide health issue, which is why the company integrates advanced testing approaches such as Tissue Culture Plate (TCP), Congo Red Agar method (CRA), piezoelectric sensors, and fluorescent microscopic examination to ensure the reliability, accuracy, and competence of all biofilm testings. With a commitment to delivering high-quality results in a timely manner, the company is dedicated to supporting clients in their efforts to develop safe and effective products.

About CD BioSciences

CD BioSciences has extensive experience and capabilities in a variety of biofilm development projects, from biofilm detection to biofilm removal, and can provide customers with professional services. The company can also customize service solutions based on the unique requirements and circumstances of each new project.

