Comer Applauds Passage of Resolution to Hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in Contempt of Congress

WASHINGTON—Today, House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) applauded passage of a resolution to hold U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress for defying lawful subpoenas requiring the Department of Justice to produce the audio recordings of President Joe Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur.

“Congress cannot serve as a necessary check on the presidency if the executive branch is free to defy duly authorized, legal subpoenas. House Republicans rightfully held Attorney General Merrick Garland accountable today for his failure to comply with lawful subpoenas issued by the Oversight and Judiciary Committees. Attorney General Garland’s refusal to produce the audio recordings of Special Counsel Hur’s interview with President Biden still begs the question: what is the Biden Administration trying to hide? Their decision to keep the audio recordings behind lock and key establishes a clear pattern of obstruction by this Justice Department in an effort to run cover for President Joe Biden. This is unacceptable and the House of Representatives is now in a better position to deliver the transparency and accountability the American people demand and deserve.”

