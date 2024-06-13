Local Business Owner Kelly Hutchison of Home Instead Makes Significant $30,000 Donation to FamilyForward
Itasca's esteemed Home Instead, has once again demonstrated the power of community and generosity by making a substantial donation of $30,000 to FamilyForward.
This contribution will make a significant difference in the lives of the families we serve, empowering them to build a brighter future for themselves and their children.”ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kelly Hutchison, the compassionate force behind Itasca's esteemed Home Instead, has once again demonstrated the power of community and generosity by making a substantial donation of $30,000 to FamilyForward, a nonprofit organization based in Arlington Heights and dedicated to uplifting local low-income working families through financial assistance and mentorship across the northwest suburbs.
— Erica Chianelli, Executive Director, FamilyForward
Hutchison's heartfelt contribution comes at a critical time, when many families in our community are facing oncoming economic and affordable housing challenges. Home Instead has long been dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals and families in need, and this generous donation to FamilyForward is yet another testament to its mission-driven approach to caregiving.
FamilyForward, known for its impactful work in providing essential support to local families striving to break the cycle of poverty, will be deeply impacted by Hutchison's donation. The $30,000 contribution will directly fund vital programs and services, providing much-needed financial assistance and mentorship to those navigating difficult circumstances.
"We are incredibly grateful to Kelly Hutchison and Home Instead for their unwavering support and generous donation," said Erica Chianelli, executive director of FamilyForward. "This contribution will make a significant difference in the lives of the families we serve, empowering them to build a brighter future for themselves and their children."
Kelly Hutchison's dedication to giving back to the community reflects the core values upheld by Home Instead. As a leading provider of compassionate caregiving services, Home Instead has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to improving the lives of those they serve, both within their client base and throughout the broader community. "We believe in the power of community and the importance of supporting one another during times of need," said Kelly Hutchison, owner of Home Instead. "It is our honor to contribute to the incredible work of FamilyForward and to help make a positive impact on the lives of local families in our area."
Through acts of kindness and generosity like Kelly Hutchison's donation to FamilyForward, the Itasca Home Instead office continues to set a shining example of corporate social responsibility and compassionate caregiving.
For more information about Home Instead and their commitment to supporting the community, please visit homeinstead.com. To learn more about FamilyForward and its mission to empower local families, visit family-forward.org.
Media Contact:
Erica Chianelli
Executive Director, FamilyForward
erica.chianelli@family-forward.org
About Home Instead:
Home Instead is a leading provider of in-home caregiving services in Itasca, dedicated to enhancing the lives of seniors and their families with compassionate support and personalized care solutions. With a mission-driven approach to caregiving, Home Instead is committed to promoting independence, dignity, and quality of life for every individual they serve.
About FamilyForward:
FamilyForward is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering families to achieve stability and independence through financial assistance, mentorship, and support services. With a focus on breaking the cycle of poverty, FamilyForward provides essential resources and guidance to low-income working families in the Arlington Heights area and surrounding communities, helping parents build a brighter future for themselves and their children.
Erica Chianelli
FamilyForward
+1 847-342-0846
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram