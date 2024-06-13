Northwest Suburban Right at Home & Pickle Book Designs Team Up for Heartwarming Community Project Honoring Grandparents
In celebration of the bond between grandparents and their families, Northwest Suburban Right at Home, announces a community project for Grandparents Day.
This project is about celebrating the irreplaceable role grandparents play in our lives and preserving those memories for future generations”ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of the unique bond between grandparents and their families, the Northwest Suburban Office of Right at Home, led by Jeanette Palmer, proudly announces an exciting community project for Grandparents Day. Teaming up with acclaimed local photographer Suzanne Fasolo of Pickle Book Designs, this initiative will offer free, professional family photo shoots for three (3) lucky families to honor grandparents and grandparent-like figures.
Jeanette Palmer's personal story is the heart of this project. "Growing up, I never had the chance to meet my maternal grandparents, and although I lived with my paternal grandmother until I was four, I don't have any pictures of her," she shares. "With no living relatives to tell her stories, I often wish I could know her better and see what similarities we share."
Driven by this longing for connection, Jeanette wants to ensure others can capture and cherish these invaluable family moments. "I want to help others hold onto the precious moments with their grandparents that I never got to experience," she says. "This project is about celebrating the irreplaceable role grandparents play in our lives and preserving those memories for future generations."
Nomination Process: Community members are invited to nominate their grandparents or grandparent-like figures for a complimentary family photo shoot. Nominations will be accepted through Friday, July 12.
Selection: 3 Chosen nominees will enjoy a professional photo session with Suzanne Fasolo of Pickle Book Designs, whose photography beautifully captures heartfelt moments. The 3 families will be selected the week of July 15th with more information on how to schedule their family photo shoots.
Nominate Your Story Today:
Don't miss out on the chance to honor the grandparents or grandparent-like figures in your life with a heartfelt gift this Grandparents Day (Sept 8). Share your story and submit nominations now at https://qrco.de/bf8xy3.
This project not only celebrates grandparents but also strengthens our community by capturing precious family moments that will be treasured forever. This project not only aims to celebrate and honor grandparents but also to foster a sense of community and connection. By capturing these precious family moments, Jeanette Palmer and Suzanne Fasolo hope to create lasting memories that families will treasure forever.
About The Northwest Suburban Office of Right at Home: Right at Home - Northwest Suburban is dedicated to providing exceptional in-home care and assistance to seniors and adults with disabilities. Our mission is to improve the quality of life for those we serve, ensuring comfort, safety, and independence in the familiar surroundings of their own homes.
About Pickle Book Designs: Pickle Book Designs, led by photographer Suzanne Fasolo, specializes in creating beautiful, timeless photographs that capture the essence of family and personal connections. With a passion for storytelling through imagery, Suzanne brings a unique and heartfelt approach to every photo session.
