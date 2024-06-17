Joanne Linden Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award
Joanne Linden recipient of lifetime achievement award for her 53 years of dedication to the administrative profession.
Thank you, Sunny Nunan, and Admin Awards for the Jeanette Castellano Lifetime Achievement Award. I owe my success to the remarkable people who mentored and guided my Administrative career.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AdminUniverse™ is thrilled to announce that Joanne Linden has been honored with the prestigious Jeannette Castellano Lifetime Achievement Award at the at the 9th Annual Admin Awards serving the Silicon Valley & San Francisco Bay Area Region, at the "Good as Gold" Awards Gala, this past Friday evening, June 14th at the Hyatt Regency, Burlingame. This esteemed award recognizes Joanne Linden's decades of dedicated service to the Administrative Community and her exceptional achievements as a distinguished entrepreneur, educationalist, author and professional administrator.
— Joanne Linden, CPS, CEAP, CWCA
Joanne is the President and Founder of AdminUniverse™ and the ACE Peer Learning Network™, ventures that have significantly impacted the administrative field. She is also the author of two influential books developed for Administrative Professionals: Leveraging Up! and co-author of Sitting on a File Cabinet, Naked With a Gun.
Joanne's impact goes far beyond her publications. She has trained over 1,500 Assistants through the Star Achievement Series® and World Class Assistant certification programs. Additionally, she has facilitated the ACE Peer Learning Network, supporting C-Level Assistants, Executive Assistants, and Chiefs of Staff from more than 150 major corporations, small businesses, and startups.
Before establishing her own company, Joanne served as the Chief Executive Assistant at a Silicon Valley Fortune 500 company for over 19 years. During her tenure, she exemplified the pinnacle of professional administration, consistently delivering excellence and anticipating the needs of her CEO, key executives, and peers. Her ability to provide clarity and execute flawlessly places her in the top 1% of her field, making her a role model for others.
Joanne's dedication and passion for the Administrative Profession, along with her mission to help peers advance their careers and knowledge, have set an extraordinary standard for professional administrators everywhere.
Congratulations to Joanne Linden on receiving the Jeannette Castellano Lifetime Achievement Award. This honor is beyond well deserved.
About the Admin Awards:
The Admin Awards is a premier recognition program dedicated to honoring the achievements and contributions of Administrative Professionals. The Jeannette Castellano Lifetime Achievement Award is one of the highest honors, celebrating individuals who have demonstrated exceptional service and leadership in the administrative field.
About AdminUniverse:
Administrative Professionals play a critical role in the success of their Executives and the companies they serve. As key players in the organizational landscape, the Assistants' performance is often a benchmark for success. That's why being a top-notch team member is essential.
Enter AdminUniverse, dedicated to supercharging Assistant skills and boosting their career with an exceptional lineup of programs designed specifically for Administrative Professionals:
* ACE Peer Learning Network™: Connect and collaborate with fellow cohorts to learn and grow together.
* Elite Administrative Trainings/Coaching: Access top-tier training and coaching to elevate skills and performance.
* Retained Search for C-Level Administrative Professionals: AdminUniverse assist Executives in finding the perfect Executive Assistant and help the Assistant secure those dream roles at the top.
AdminUniverse is committed to empowering Administrative Professionals, ensuring they have the tools and resources needed to excel in their career.
Allan Linden
AdminUniverse
