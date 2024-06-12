Capito: Inflation Reduction Act Benefiting Radical Anti-Border, Anti-ICE Groups

To watch Senator Capito’s remarks, click here or on the image above.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Vice Chairman of the Senate Republican Conference and Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, participated in the weekly Senate Republican Leadership press conference where she discussed her continued oversight findings from Democrats’ so-called Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

During her remarks, Senator Capito revealed that two anti-borders and anti-immigration enforcement groups are benefiting from a portion of funding awarded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) through the IRA. The groups, which have nothing to do with environmental protection, actively advocate for abolishing ICE and the police, believe borders are “racist and classist,” want to prevent state and local government employees from cooperating with federal immigration enforcement, and hold several other radical positions.

Last month, Senator Capito unveiled similar oversight findings connected to the same grant program from the IRA to “Climate Justice Alliance,” a group that engages in pro-Hamas, anti-Israel, and anti-Semitic activities. Learn more here.

HIGHLIGHTS:

WHAT THESE GROUPS STAND FOR: “New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice tweeted ‘the border and concept of citizenship is racist, classist farce,’ that's their president – thinks that our citizenship is racist. The New York Immigration Coalition has stated on their website, ‘all state local government employees’ should be prohibited from collaborating with federal immigration authorities. [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] has a ‘racist and abusive agenda’ and state should ‘end support for detention and deportation.’ These are organizations – these two – who are receiving or are going to determine who receives the money from the green climate fund.”

BIDEN’S ELECTION YEAR STUNT: “Several of the speakers in front of me have talked about the Biden immigration [plan]. He puts out this immigration plan –how we're going to stave off this illegal immigration. At the same time, his administration is giving money to anti-immigration enforcement groups. It’s hypocrisy and the highest. It's very slack oversight, at the least. And it's very dishonest when you talk to the American public about the goals of a green climate fund are being determined by ‘immigration justice’ and ‘immigration coalition’ groups.”

