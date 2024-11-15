Monkfish Publishing Announces Special Christmas Pricing for LOVE'S GUEST: REFLECTIONS OF INSPIRATION AND WONDER

Love's Guest Book Cover Photo of Editor and Author Marc Aronoff Jan Richardson, Artwork

Unwrap the Gift of Divine Love this Christmas with LOVE'S GUEST: REFLECTIONS OF INSPIRATION AND WONDER by St. Catherine of Genoa, Edited by Marc Aronoff

The recovery of a great Catholic woman mystic who is writing about God, which is to say, about Love. Beautiful, profound and mysterious, her 15th-century sensibility still speaks to us today.” — Father James Martin

LENOX, MA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monkfish Publishing and Award-winning author Marc Aronoff invite readers to embrace the Spirit of Christmas with a special pricing offer for the enchanting and mystically inspired book LOVE’S GUEST: REFLECTIONS OF INSPIRATION AND WONDER by Saint Catherine of Genoa. Edited by Marc Aronoff and featuring sublime illustrations by Jan Richardson , this book is a timeless treasure that promises to warm the heart and inspire the soul.LOVE'S GUEST, a book to be read and re-read, delves into the essence of Divine love in today's world and explores our intricate relationship with love. Through the mystical writings of St. Catherine of Genoa, readers are offered a profound and relevant understanding of Love in contemporary life, providing solace and guidance to navigate daily stresses with grace and wisdom."Profound and simple . . .In Love’s Guest, Reflections of Inspiration and Wonder, Marc Aronoff has uncovered a hidden spiritual gem, the meditations of St. Catherine of Genoa, a 15th Century lay Catholic mystic. Through his editorial art Marc has condensed St. Catherine’s “Spiritual Dialogues” into a small mystical treasure accessible to all who wish to experience the soul piercing love of God.”Deacon Jim McElroyPresented in short, poignant vignettes with an fascinating introduction into the mystical life of Saint Catherine and adorned with captivating color illustrations that bring to life the inspirational poetry of St. Catherine of Genoa, this book serves as a beacon of comfort and inspiration for readers seeking solace in the beauty of love. The book also includes a meditation on the text, with reflective, transformative daily prayers.As the holiday season approaches, take advantage of this special Christmas pricing to gift yourself or a loved one a journey of contemplative reflection and wonder with LOVES GUEST.Mark your calendars and make this Christmas season one to remember with a book that touches hearts and uplifts Spirit.For more information on the special Christmas pricing offer and how to get your hands on a copy of LOVE’S GUEST: REFECTIONS OF INSPIRATION AND WONDER," please visit: www.lovesguest.com Available on-line and at all major bookstores.

