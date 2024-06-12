City offers cooling sites during hot weather

This summer, the City of Lawrence is offering cooling sites at Parks and Recreation facilities to ensure all residents are safe and have relief from the extreme heat. The following facilities will be open as cooling sites during their normal operating hours, as well as shower facilities during limited hours:

Community Building , 115 W 11th St. Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Shower facilities available Mon – Sat, from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Shower facilities available from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. East Lawrence Recreation Center, 1245 E 15th St. Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Shower facilities available from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Shower facilities available from 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Shower facilities available from 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Holcom Park Recreation Center, 2700 W 27th St. Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Shower facilities available from 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Shower facilities available from 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Shower facilities available from 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Sports Pavilion Lawrence, 100 Rock Chalk Lane Monday – Friday: 5:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. Showers facilities available from 5:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Shower facilities available from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday: 1 – 9 p.m. Shower facilities available from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.



Lawrence Transit busses are also available for anyone looking to cool down during warm weather. We ask riders to follow the Transit policy of riding no more than one full loop on a route, after which you are welcome to transfer to another bus route if you desire additional cooling time.

The Union Pacific Depot is not scheduled to be open this summer. If there are any questions, you can contact the City’s Housing Solutions Division at homelessprograms@lawrenceks.org.

