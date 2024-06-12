Santa Clara County D.A. Jeff Rosen, Nationally Recognized Leader in Criminal Justice Reform, Endorses Nathan Hochman
Rosen makes announcement at downtown Los Angeles press conference, joined by coalition of advocates hoping to improve the criminal justice system in L.A. CountyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen, who has long been recognized as a leading proponent of criminal justice reform, today announced his endorsement of Nathan Hochman for District Attorney, praising Hochman’s experience and advocacy for alternatives to incarceration for nonviolent offenders.
Speaking at a news conference outside the office of current Los Angeles County D.A. George Gascon, about 100 L.A. County deputy district attorneys stood behind Rosen, holding signs supporting Hochman's campaign against their boss.
“Fairness and safety are intertwined values. So, anyone who thinks criminal justice reform is more important than public safety does not understand the meaning of reform, because reform only works if it promotes both justice and a safer community,” Rosen said. “I am here today to endorse Nathan Hochman as an exceptionally qualified candidate to implement reform in the D.A.'s Office that will bring both fairness and accountability.”
Hochman praised Rosen’s leadership of the Santa Clara County D.A.’s Office, particularly his ability to promote true criminal justice reform while still advocating for public safety.
“Jeff has done an exceptional job finding a meaningful balance that keeps the public safe without returning to mass incarceration,” Hochman said. “He has instituted innovative reforms that have cut the footprint of the criminal justice system in his county in half, without seeing the increase in crime that we have here in Los Angeles County. I am honored that he traveled to Los Angeles to stand by my side and advocate for the change that is so desperately needed here.”
Several others spoke at the press conference today, describing Hochman as a candidate who will help restore sensible prosecution policies in the L.A. County D.A.’s Office.
Francisco Moreno, executive director of COFEM*, an immigrant rights organization, said: “Today, I am here to endorse Nathan Hochman for Los Angeles County District Attorney. I believe that Mr. Hochman has the experience, intelligence and a balanced approach that will restore the rule of law in our community.”
Michael Harris, co-founder of The Last Mile, a nonprofit that has greatly reduced recidivism by teaching coding skills to prison inmates, said: “I am here today to endorse Nathan Hochman for Los Angeles County District Attorney because Mr. Hochman is exceptionally qualified and has a balanced resume. He served as a federal prosecutor and a defense attorney. Nathan understands the law from both sides.”
Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, U.S. Assistant Attorney General, President of the City of Los Angeles Ethics Commission and criminal defense attorney, finished a strong second in the March primary, qualifying for the November runoff. Gascon received 25% of the vote, the lowest percentage that any incumbent district attorney has received in Los Angeles County history.
*Name and title for identification purposes only
About Nathan Hochman:
Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney General, President of the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission and defense attorney, is running to defeat George Gascon and become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles County. He is an Independent (No Party Preference) candidate who believes politics has no place in the D.A.’s Office. He has bipartisan support and is endorsed by the Association of Deputy District Attorneys, former L.A. County District Attorneys Jackie Lacey and Steve Cooley, the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs’ Association and more than 50 elected city leaders. For more information about Hochman and his campaign, please visit www.NathanHochman.com
