DOH ISSUES GREEN PLACARD TO KNOCKBOX ACAI & ESPRESSO AFTER EARLIER CLOSURE  

Posted on Jun 12, 2024 in Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) issued a green placard to Knockbox Acai & Espresso, June 12, 2024, allowing its reopening. The business, located at 1750 Kalākaua Ave, was immediately shut down and issued a red placard June 10, 2024 during a routine inspection.

A DOH inspector noted improper cold-holding temperatures and required the business to repair or replace its cold-holding unit to maintain foods at 41 F or lower. The establishment, operated by Momentous LLC, was advised to continue monitoring refrigeration temperatures multiple times daily.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

The branch also investigates the sources of foodborne illnesses and potential adulteration; and is charged with mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. DOH food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers, and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to https://health.hawaii.gov/san/



