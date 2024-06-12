Building Stronger, Simpler and Aesthetically Pleasing Dock Systems: AMD Continues to Say #YesWV

American Muscle Docks & Fabrication LLC, based in Wellsburg, WV, has been a key player in the marine industry since its inception. Established in 2012, the company’s mission is clear: to construct robust, user-friendly, and visually appealing dock systems and hardware for both commercial and residential use. What sets them apart is their commitment to innovation in manufacturing, ensuring customers receive top-quality products at competitive prices.

A Legacy of Excellence

The roots of American Muscle Docks trace back to Valley Manufacturing Inc., a renowned fabrication company with a legacy dating back to 1963. Valley Manufacturing was instrumental in producing dock hardware for major marine businesses, including Follansbee Dock Systems™. When Follansbee Dock Systems™ went up for sale in 2012, Valley Manufacturing seized the opportunity and acquired the business, leading to the birth of American Muscle Docks & Fabrication LLC®.

Unparalleled Expertise

Customers of American Muscle Docks benefit from decades of marine industry experience inherited from Valley Manufacturing. The company’s expertise extends to manufacturing floating boat dock systems using wood, steel channel, steel truss, and aluminum. Whether it’s a simple dock or an extravagant setup, American Muscle Docks offers solutions tailored to diverse needs.

Quality and Durability

One of the company’s standout features has been its continued effort to ensure the quality and durability of its products. From its seven patents to its engineering specifications, American Muscle Docks products are backed by not only many years of operating service in the field but also hard data. This ensures long-lasting performance and trouble-free service, even in challenging marine environments.

Why Choose American Muscle Docks?

American-Made Excellence: Proudly built in the USA by American employees, ensuring quality and supporting local industry. Strength and Reliability: The “Muscle” in their name reflects their commitment to delivering sturdy, durable dock systems that withstand the elements. Variety and Customization: From wood to aluminum docks, American Muscle Docks offers a range of options to suit different preferences and budgets. Exceptional Service: Whether it’s assisting with floatation calculations or providing guidance on dock design, their knowledgeable team is ready to help.

Continuing the Tradition in West Virginia

American Muscle Docks’ choice to operate in West Virginia speaks volumes about the state’s business-friendly environment and skilled workforce. Their success story showcases the opportunities and advantages of saying “yes” to West Virginia, from manufacturing excellence to global reach in the marine industry.