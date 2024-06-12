Itafos Inc. Retains irlabs for Investor Relations Services

HOUSTON, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itafos Inc. (TSX-V: IFOS) (the “Company”) announces today that it has entered into an agreement ("Agreement") with IR Labs Inc. ("irlabs") to provide the Company with investor relations and communication services.

“We are pleased to partner with irlabs as we continue to expand our reach and strengthen our communication with the investment community,” said Matt O’Neill, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. By leveraging irlabs’ expertise and strategic insights, we aim to enhance visibility and drive long-term value for our shareholders.”

"We're delighted to support Itafos in enhancing its visibility and engagement with investors," said Alyssa Barry, Co-Founder and Principal at irlabs. "Itafos has a compelling story, and we look forward to supporting the Company in achieving its long-term vision and strategic goals."

Pursuant to the agreement with irlabs dated May 1, 2024, irlabs has agreed to provide investor relations and communications services to the Company in exchange for a monthly fee of CAD$15,000. The services include developing and managing an investor relations and communications program including public relations and media, capital markets advisory and stakeholder relations. The term of the agreement is for a period of eight months, ending December 31, 2024, subject to extension by mutual agreement. The Company is at arm's length from irlabs, and compensation payable to irlabs does not include any securities in the Company nor does irlabs currently own, directly or indirectly, any securities in the Company or any right or intent to acquire any securities in the Company. irlabs contact information: Alyssa Barry, Principal and Co-Founder, 400-22 E 5th Ave., Vancouver, BC, V5T 1G8, alyssa@irlabs.ca, 1-833-947-5227. The agreement remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Itafos

Itafos Inc operates as a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizer and specialty products company. It operates through Itafos Conda, Itafos Arraias, Development and Exploration, and Corporate segments. The company produces and sells mono ammonium phosphate (MAP), super phosphoric acid (SPA), merchant grade phosphoric acid (MGA), single superphosphate (SSP), and specialty products, including ammonium polyphosphate (APP). It owns, develops, and operates various projects, including Itafos Conda; Itafos Arraias; Itafos Paris Hills; Itafos Farim; Itafos Santana; Itafos Araxa; and Itafos Mantaro.

As at December 31, 2023 the Company has completed the wind down process of the Mantaro mine project (located in Junin, Peru).

The Company is a Delaware corporation that is headquartered in Houston, TX. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) under the ticker symbol “IFOS”. The Company’s principal shareholder is CL Fertilizers Holding LLC (“CLF”). CLF is an affiliate of Castlelake, L.P., a global private investment firm.

For more information, or to join the Company’s mailing list to receive notification of future news releases, please visit the Company’s website at www.itafos.com .

About irlabs

irlabs is a modern investor relations firm that applies innovative strategies to create visibility, drive investor engagement and make an impact. Industry and sector agnostic, irlabs supports both private and public companies with their investor relations programs, corporate communications and ESG initiatives. For more information, visit www.irlabs.ca.

For Additional Information Contact:

Matthew O’Neill

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

investor@itafos.com

713-242-8446

For Media and Investor Relations:

irlabs

Alyssa Barry

Principal and Co-Founder

1-833-947-5227

alyssa@irlabs.ca

