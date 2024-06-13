Announcing the Inaugural Edition of Leveraging Up! Quarterly

Mastering Professional Networking, 5 Key strategies for the Administrative Professional

Leveraging Up! Quarterly - June Issue - Mastering Professional Networking, 5 Key strategies for the Administrative Professional

Joanne Linden, Author, Educationalist, Entreprenure and Administrative Professional

Announcing the Inaugural Edition of Leveraging Up! Quarterly - June 2024 Issue. "Mastering Professional Networking: 5 Key Strategies."

As each day goes by, I'm thankful for my rewarding career as an Admin.”
— Joanne Linden, cps, ceap, cwca
SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AdminUniverse™ is thrilled to introduce the inaugural edition of Leveraging Up! Quarterly. Complementing the success of the book by Joanne Linden, CPS, CEAP, CWCA, "Leveraging Up! for Administrative Professionals." The first edition newsletter is designed specifically for aspiring Administrative and Executive Assistants. Leveraging Up! Quarterly is a complimentary resource that addresses the common challenges faced by Assistants daily and provides practical solutions. Each edition is packed with insightful wisdom to help excel the Assistant role.

The inaugural edition titled "Mastering Professional Networking: 5 Key Strategies" will unlock effective techniques to enhance professional connections and advance careers of Administrative Professionals.

To view the newsletter, visit: https://online.flipbuilder.com/nxyy/okdt/

For more information, and to register for the quarterly newsletter please visit: AdminUniverse.com

Allan Linden
AdminUniverse™
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Mastering Professional Networking, 5 Key strategies for the Administrative Professional

You just read:

Announcing the Inaugural Edition of Leveraging Up! Quarterly

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Allan Linden
AdminUniverse™