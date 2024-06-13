Announcing the Inaugural Edition of Leveraging Up! Quarterly
Announcing the Inaugural Edition of Leveraging Up! Quarterly - June 2024 Issue. "Mastering Professional Networking: 5 Key Strategies."
As each day goes by, I'm thankful for my rewarding career as an Admin.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AdminUniverse™ is thrilled to introduce the inaugural edition of Leveraging Up! Quarterly. Complementing the success of the book by Joanne Linden, CPS, CEAP, CWCA, "Leveraging Up! for Administrative Professionals." The first edition newsletter is designed specifically for aspiring Administrative and Executive Assistants. Leveraging Up! Quarterly is a complimentary resource that addresses the common challenges faced by Assistants daily and provides practical solutions. Each edition is packed with insightful wisdom to help excel the Assistant role.
— Joanne Linden, cps, ceap, cwca
The inaugural edition titled "Mastering Professional Networking: 5 Key Strategies" will unlock effective techniques to enhance professional connections and advance careers of Administrative Professionals.
To view the newsletter, visit: https://online.flipbuilder.com/nxyy/okdt/
For more information, and to register for the quarterly newsletter please visit: AdminUniverse.com
