Mangrove marvels: guardians of our oceans and coasts (podcast)

Published 12 June 2024 Web sites and blogs Leave a Comment
You might not think of mangroves as part of the ocean, but these coastal, salt-tolerant trees sustain a vibrant ecosystem intricately linked to tropical and subtropical ocean regions worldwide. It was World Oceans Day on the 8th of June, and we want to explore how mangroves contribute to the overall health of the ocean ecosystem, and how it may be nature’s solution to ocean acidification, with Dr. Ahmad Aldrie Amir, a Senior Lecturer and Research Fellow at the Institute for Environment and Development (LESTARI) at UKM, and the coordinator of the Malaysian Mangrove Research Alliance and Network (MyMangrove).

Dr. Ahmad Aldrie Amir, BFM 89.9, 10 June 2024. Podcast.

