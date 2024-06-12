Ocean acidification is a symptom of marine climate change resulting from the uptake of anthropogenic carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) into the world’s ocean, thereby potentially affecting survival, growth, and numerous other traits in fish early life stages. But some fish species are clearly more CO 2 -resilient than others, perhaps because they reside in more CO 2 -variable, inshore habitats as opposed to more CO 2 -stable offshore waters. Here we studied the early life CO 2 sensitivity of an ecologically and economically important fish species (Black Sea Bass, Centropristis striata) that seasonally migrates between offshore overwintering and inshore feeding and nursery grounds. We produced embryos from wild spawners and reared them until 10 days post-hatch (dph) at three contrasting pCO 2 levels (~400, ~2200, ~3000 µatm), finding no statistical effects of pCO 2 on hatching success (~28%) or survival to 10 dph (~23%). At the extreme pCO 2 level, surviving larvae were 1.2× larger and grew 55% faster compared to control pCO 2 conditions. These results extend pioneering work by Meseck et al. (2022; https://doi.org/10.1002/mcf2.10200) to confirm a surprising CO 2 tolerance of C. striata early life stages. This suggests existing adaptation to high CO 2 conditions either because of seasonal exposures at productive inshore environments or at offshore depths during overwintering.

Zavell. M. D. & Baumann H., in press. Resiliency of black sea bass, Centropristis striata, early life stages to future high CO2 conditions. Environmental Biology of Fishes. Article.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related