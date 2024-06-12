Submit Release
Macroalgal presence decreases coral calcification rates more than ocean acidification

Published 12 June 2024 Science Leave a Comment
Tags: algae, biological response, BRcommunity, calcification, chemistry, corals, growth, laboratory, mesocosm, morphology, Red Sea

Global coral reef degradation has precipitated phase shifts toward macroalgal-dominated communities. Despite the negative repercussions for reefscapes, higher abundances of primary producers have the potential to positively impact the physicochemical environment and mitigate negative impacts of ocean acidification (OA). In this study, we investigated the influence of macroalgal (cf. Sargassum vulgare) density on coral (Acropora millepora and A. hemprichii) calcification rates under current and future OA conditions. Corals were resistant to OA up to ~ 1100 µatm, with no changes in calcification rates. However, the presence of (low and high density) algae reduced calcification rates by ~ 41.8%, suggesting either a chemical defense response due to algal metabolites or potential physical impacts from shading or abrasion. Documented beneficial buffering effects of macroalgae in OA may also elicit negative impacts on coral calcification, suggesting further work is needed to elucidate how species interactions influence responses to projected climate change.

Isaak A. L., Ho M., Dhillon M. S., Johnson M. D., Westphal H. & Doo S. S., in press. Macroalgal presence decreases coral calcification rates more than ocean acidification. Coral Reefs. Article.

