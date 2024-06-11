Labour market figures: the Conservatives have failed working people

1.51 million now unemployed (up 138,000 on the quarter), as rate rises to 4.4%

Unemployment is rising again, by 138,000 on the quarter to 1½ million. The unemployment rate was up to 4.4 per cent over February-April from 4.0 per cent over November-January.

Across advanced economies as a whole, 20 countries are seeing unemployment rise and 13 seeing unemployment fall. The UK increase of 0.4 ppts is the worst of all G7 countries, and the third worse of all advanced economies – to Finland and Estonia. (The position is only slightly changed from the quarter one figures issued at the weekend.)