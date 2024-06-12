TN AG Endorses the Child Exploitation and Artificial Intelligence Expert Commission Act of 2024

NASHVILLE - As part of a bipartisan coalition of 44 state and territory attorneys general, Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti joined a letter sent this week by the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) to Rep. Nick Langworthy (R-NY) and U.S. House leadership endorsing the Child Exploitation and Artificial Intelligence Expert Commission Act of 2024. The Act was sponsored by Rep. Langworthy (R-NY) and co-sponsored by a bipartisan 16-member coalition.

“I’m glad to join my attorney general colleagues from across the country in this bipartisan effort to protect our kids,” said Tennessee Attorney General Skrmetti. “AI has incredible potential to promote prosperity and stretch the limits of our creativity, but such powerful tools create the risk of serious abuse. We need to ensure our children remain safe as this technology develops."

The Act would establish a commission to “investigate and make recommendations on solutions to improve the ability of a law enforcement agency to prevent, detect, and prosecute child exploitation crimes committed using artificial intelligence.”

In the letter, the attorneys general note that while AI can be a useful tool for changing the world for the better, it also carries risks. “A knife or hammer is a useful tool in the right hands. But in the wrong hands, it's a dangerous weapon. It's the same with AI,” the attorneys general wrote in the letter. “We are hopeful the creation and work of this commission will result in appropriate safety measures and updates to existing laws so we can protect children from being digitally exploited and hold criminals accountable.”

The Child Exploitation and Artificial Intelligence Expert Commission Act of 2024 was sponsored following a September 2023 letter coordinated by NAAG that was signed by 54 state attorneys general. That letter is available here.

Along with Tennessee, the South Carolina-led letter is co-sponsored in a bipartisan effort by Mississippi, North Carolina, and Oregon. They are also joined by Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, U.S. Virgin Islands, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming.

The full letter can be read here.

###