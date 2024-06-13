Televero Health and Primary Care Providers Collaborate to Address Men’s Mental Health

Partnership approach aims to remove the stigma and break down barriers for more men to seek mental health help.

We need to create an environment where fathers feel comfortable discussing their mental health without fear of judgment.” — Dr. Robert Feinstein, Chief Medical Officer of Televero Health

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This June, as we honor the pivotal role fathers play in our lives, it is crucial to address a pressing yet often overlooked issue: men's mental health. In recognition of Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month and Father’s Day, Televero Health, a leading behavioral telehealth company, calls on general practitioners, family practitioners, and primary care providers to acknowledge and address the mental health challenges faced by men, especially fathers.

Breaking the Silence: Addressing the Growing Concern of Men's Mental Health

Men’s mental health is often shrouded in silence. The pressures of fatherhood, work, and societal expectations can lead to overwhelming stress and mental health issues. Societal norms frequently discourage men from expressing vulnerability or seeking help, resulting in higher rates of depression, anxiety, and even suicide among men.

“Fatherhood is a rewarding journey, but it’s not without its challenges,” says Dr. Robert Feinstein, Chief Medical Officer of Televero Health. “We need to create an environment where fathers feel comfortable discussing their mental health without fear of judgment. This Father’s Day and throughout Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month, let’s give dads the gift of understanding and support.”

Our Solution: Advanced Mental Health Support for Men

Televero Health introduces an expanded suite of services to support general practitioners, family practitioners, and primary care providers in their efforts to improve men’s mental health. Our offerings include:

• Telehealth Counseling Services: Providing accessible mental health support through telehealth, making it easier for men to seek help discreetly and conveniently.

• Educational Resources: Offering comprehensive materials to help practitioners recognize the signs of mental health issues in men and provide effective interventions.

• Collaborative Care Models: Facilitating coordination between primary care providers and mental health specialists to ensure holistic care for men facing mental health challenges.

• Support Groups and Workshops: Organizing support groups and workshops specifically tailored for men, fostering a community of understanding and encouragement.

General Practitioners, Family Practitioners, and Primary Care Providers: Key Players in Men's Mental Health Care

Over 80% of people with a behavioral health disorder visit a primary care provider at least once a year. These providers are crucial in identifying mental health symptoms in male adults and pediatric patients. Early identification and intervention can significantly improve patient outcomes.

Televero Health recognizes these essential roles and offers comprehensive support to treat the whole patient. Our services include:

• Collaborative Care Models: Ensuring seamless communication and regular updates on patient progress.

• Medication Management: Handling prescribing and management for both adult males and pediatric patients.

• Holistic Support: Providing telehealth counseling and educational resources to complement your care plans.

• Prompt Appointment Scheduling: Accepting referrals for all behavioral health patients, including moderate and acute cases, with appointments available in less than a week.

Referring patients and partnering with Televero Health enhances a provider's ability to provide comprehensive care for both physical and mental health needs. Visit Televero Health to learn more about how you can start referring patients.

Join Televero Health in Making a Difference

Televero Health invites healthcare providers to join them in this vital initiative to support men’s mental health. By working together, a compassionate and supportive environment can be available for men to thrive mentally and emotionally. Visit Televero Health to learn more about our mission and services.

About Televero Health:

Televero Health is dedicated to tackling the nation’s top healthcare challenges by providing high-quality behavioral healthcare through telehealth. Partnering with primary care physicians and specialists across Texas, we ensure patients receive timely care from licensed professionals and accept most insurance plans.