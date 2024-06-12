Cerence Appoints Jennifer Salinas, SVP & General Counsel, to New Role of EVP & Chief Administrative Officer

Salinas will lead Cerence’s transformation, corporate operations, and administrative activities in newly created role

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that Jennifer Salinas, Senior Vice President & General Counsel, has been promoted to the newly created role of Executive Vice President & Chief Administrative Officer, effective June 7, 2024.



In her expanded role, Ms. Salinas will oversee the company’s day-to-day administrative activities and corporate operations, including facilitating strategic planning, partnering with the leadership team to define and track company-level and functional objectives, and advancing policy and process improvement. Ms. Salinas will also lead the company’s ongoing transformation efforts, with a focus on driving cross-functional initiatives that help balance the company’s cost structure in accordance with its current levels of business, while ensuring delivery of Cerence’s generative AI roadmap and customer commitments. She will continue her responsibilities as General Counsel, as well as continue leading the company’s Global Technology Services organization, reporting directly to Cerence CEO Stefan Ortmanns.

“Jennifer has been an integral member of our leadership team since joining Cerence over two years ago, driving operational excellence and high performance in our legal and technology services organizations,” said Stefan Ortmanns, CEO, Cerence. “Jennifer is a strong, dynamic leader, and her experience working cross-functionally will be invaluable in this new role. I look forward to her close partnership and contributions as she leads Cerence’s transformation initiatives at this critical time.”

Ms. Salinas has served as Senior Vice President & General Counsel of Cerence since April 2022. Prior to Cerence, she was Head of Litigation at Lenovo, the largest PC company worldwide, and General Counsel of the Infrastructure Solutions Group, a $7 billion Lenovo business unit. Her extensive, more than 25-year background also includes ten years as a Partner at several prominent law firms. Ms. Salinas is the former President of the Hispanic National Bar Association and has received numerous awards and recognitions throughout her career.

“I am honored to take on this expanded role at an important moment for Cerence,” said Jennifer Salinas. “The automotive and transportation industry continues to transform as AI drives rapid innovation in the user experience. I look forward to leveraging my operational and legal leadership and acumen to, together with Stefan and the rest of the leadership team, advance our vision of a safer, more enjoyable journey for everyone.”

