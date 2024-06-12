Governor Abbott Announces Recipients Of 2024 Outstanding Women In Texas Government Awards

TEXAS, June 12 - June 12, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the recipients of the 2024 Outstanding Women in Texas Government Awards. This biennial award honors women in state service who are helping to shape the future of Texas by contributing their notable talents and skills.

"Congratulations to the five extraordinary Texas women who have been selected as recipients of the 2024 Outstanding Women in Texas Government Awards," said Governor Abbott. "Each of these women are trailblazers, inspirations, and role models for the next generation of leaders who will follow in their footsteps to serve and make a meaningful difference in the lives of Texans. Cecilia and I are grateful for their leadership and contributions to our great state. Together, we will continue to build a bigger, better Texas for all."

The award winners will be honored at a ceremony on September 25, 2024 at the JW Marriott Austin. For information on how to attend, please contact Christina McKinney: christina.mckinney@gov.texas.gov

The 2024 Outstanding Women in Texas Government Award recipients are:

Outstanding Leadership: Margo Richards, Lower Colorado River Authority

Outstanding Leadership: Mary Landrum, Texas Department of Insurance, Division of Worker’s Compensation

Outstanding Professional Development: Marie Cohan, Texas Department of Information Resources

Outstanding Community Involvement: Angie McCown, Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Rising Star: Monica Huffer, Texas Municipal Retirement System

Candidates were nominated by their respective state agency leadership in four categories, and an independent committee selected the women whose contributions best exemplified the categories of Leadership, Professional Development, Community Involvement, and Rising Star.

The Governor’s Commission for Women promotes opportunities for Texas women through outreach, education, research, and referral services. The State Agency Council supports the Governor’s Commission for Women and offers professional development training to its members.

View a list of past recipients.