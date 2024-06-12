Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,802 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,283 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Announces Recipients Of 2024 Outstanding Women In Texas Government Awards

TEXAS, June 12 - June 12, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the recipients of the 2024 Outstanding Women in Texas Government Awards. This biennial award honors women in state service who are helping to shape the future of Texas by contributing their notable talents and skills.

"Congratulations to the five extraordinary Texas women who have been selected as recipients of the 2024 Outstanding Women in Texas Government Awards," said Governor Abbott. "Each of these women are trailblazers, inspirations, and role models for the next generation of leaders who will follow in their footsteps to serve and make a meaningful difference in the lives of Texans. Cecilia and I are grateful for their leadership and contributions to our great state. Together, we will continue to build a bigger, better Texas for all."

The award winners will be honored at a ceremony on September 25, 2024 at the JW Marriott Austin. For information on how to attend, please contact Christina McKinney: christina.mckinney@gov.texas.gov

 

The 2024 Outstanding Women in Texas Government Award recipients are:

 

Outstanding Leadership: Margo Richards, Lower Colorado River Authority

Outstanding Leadership: Mary Landrum, Texas Department of Insurance, Division of Worker’s Compensation

Outstanding Professional Development: Marie Cohan, Texas Department of Information Resources

Outstanding Community Involvement: Angie McCown, Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Rising Star: Monica Huffer, Texas Municipal Retirement System

 

Candidates were nominated by their respective state agency leadership in four categories, and an independent committee selected the women whose contributions best exemplified the categories of Leadership, Professional Development, Community Involvement, and Rising Star.

The Governor’s Commission for Women promotes opportunities for Texas women through outreach, education, research, and referral services. The State Agency Council supports the Governor’s Commission for Women and offers professional development training to its members.

View a list of past recipients.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Announces Recipients Of 2024 Outstanding Women In Texas Government Awards

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more