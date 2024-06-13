Purpose Healing Center Highlights its Convenient Services to Support Living Sober in Avondale and Maricopa County
Medication assisted treatment or MAT helps to overcome opioid withdrawals and make lasting recovery possible
Purpose Healing Center offers addiction treatment services for Avondale and Maricopa County, offering MAT, dual diagnosis treatment, and hope for the future.
We are thrilled to highlight our local services for Avondale and Maricopa County, addressing the growing need for accessible addiction treatment in our communities”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Purpose Healing Center, a Joint Commission-accredited behavioral health treatment center, is proud to highlight its local addiction treatment services for Avondale and Maricopa County, providing accessible and comprehensive treatment options for individuals struggling with addiction. Their ongoing commitment to serving all the communities of Arizona marks a significant milestone in addressing the growing need for addiction treatment in the state.
Purpose Healing Center offers a range of services, including Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) programs, dual diagnosis treatment, dedicated medical detox facilities, and mental health services. Their commitment to accessibility is reflected in their acceptance of nearly all forms of AHCCCS (Arizona Medicaid) and being in-network with most major private health insurance carriers. This ensures that individuals from all walks of life can access the treatment they need to overcome addiction.
The center's dedicated team endorses supportive sober living options in Phoenix, and is deeply rooted in the thriving recovery community found in Maricopa County. Their core mission is to empower individuals to overcome addiction and achieve long-term recovery, wellness, and purpose. Through a holistic approach, they address the physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects of addiction, providing a supportive environment for individuals to heal and grow.
At Purpose, their team of experienced professionals, including medical doctors, therapists, and counselors, work together to provide individualized treatment plans tailored to each person's unique needs. From dedicated medical detox to aftercare, they offer a continuum of care that supports individuals every step of the way.
In addition to their comprehensive treatment services, Purpose Healing Center also offers a range of resources and support groups for individuals and their loved ones. These resources include family therapy, support groups, and educational workshops, all designed to empower individuals and their families to overcome addiction and achieve long-term recovery.
About Purpose Healing Center
Purpose Healing Center is a Joint Commission accredited addiction treatment center offering comprehensive services, including MAT programs for opioids and clients overcoming alcohol withdrawals, dual diagnosis treatment, medical detox, and mental health services. With a commitment to accessibility and support, they empower individuals to overcome addiction and achieve long-term recovery and wellness.
Their dedicated team and supportive environment provide a safe and nurturing space for individuals to heal and grow, and their accredited services to Avondale and Maricopa County mark a significant milestone in their mission to serve the community.
For more information about Purpose Healing Center's services and programs, please call directly to speak with a dedicated admissions team member. Take the first step towards recovery today and discover a life of purpose and wellness.
