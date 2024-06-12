WPI Beauty Announces Contracted Corporate Beauty Services for On-Location Hair and Makeup
WarPaint International Beauty Agency Expands Services: Introducing Corporate Beauty Services - On-Location Hair and Makeup for Businesses.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WarPaint International Beauty Agency (WPI) is excited to announce the launch of its contracted corporate beauty services, designed to meet the unique needs of companies and agencies that hire professional hairstylists and makeup artists for various high-profile events and projects.
Tailored Beauty Solutions for Business Needs.
WarPaint International is dedicated to providing exceptional on-location hair and makeup services, ensuring that every client looks their best for any occasion. Corporate Beauty services are perfect for:
• Photographers and Photography Studios: Enhance service offerings with professional hair and makeup for corporate shoots, with artists who understand the importance of detail and precision.
• Advertising Agencies: Elevate your campaigns with flawless beauty services that align with brand vision.
• Brand Marketing Companies: Create impactful visual content with the help of experienced beauty professionals.
• Hotels and Resorts: Offer esteemed guests an unforgettable experience with exclusive beauty services.
Corporate Gifting: A Unique Offering for Esteemed Guests
WarPaint International also offers corporate gifting options, allowing hotels and resorts to provide their esteemed guests with luxurious grooming, hair, and makeup services. This unique offering is perfect for:
• VIP Guests: Make their stay memorable with personalized beauty services.
• Special Events: Enhance the guest experience during weddings, galas, and other significant events.
WPI Beauty Bars: Elevate Events and Galas
WPI Beauty Bars are an innovative addition to any event or gala, providing on-site hair and makeup services that ensure attendees look their best throughout the occasion. These beauty bars are ideal for:
• Corporate Events: Impress clients and employees with professional beauty services.
• Charity Galas: Add a touch of glamour to fundraising events.
• Product Launches: Ensure brand ambassadors and guests look impeccable.
• Photo Booths: Compliment step-and-repeat banners, photo booths, or on-site photographers with touch-up bars and themed makeup add-ons.
• Bar/Bat Mitzvahs: Glitter bars, glow makeup bars, specialty makeup bars, and other fun beauty solutions to liven parties and celebrations.
Safety and Convenience for Marketing Managers
“At WarPaint International, we prioritize the safety and peace of mind of our corporate clients. All WPI Beauty Artisans undergo rigorous national background checks to ensure they meet the highest corporate safety standards. This commitment to security allows marketing managers to confidently hire professionals, knowing they are working with trusted and vetted experts. Additionally, annual contracts offer unparalleled convenience by providing a streamlined process: one phone call, and one dedicated team, at the best possible rate for the year. This simplifies the sourcing of hair and makeup artists, allowing marketing managers to focus on their core responsibilities while we handle the beauty logistics.”
About WarPaint International Beauty Agency
WarPaint International Beauty Agency is a premier provider of on-location hair and makeup services, known for its attention to detail and commitment to excellence. Our team of highly skilled professionals is dedicated to delivering exceptional beauty services tailored to meet the specific needs of our clients. WarPaint International operates teams of hair and makeup artisans in Chicago, Minneapolis/St. Paul, and Jacksonville Florida for corporate beauty, weddings, celebrity, consumer, and special events. WPI Beauty Artisans can also be contracted to travel nationally and internationally for large projects and brand-name organizations.
For more information about our corporate beauty services or to schedule a consultation, please visit our Corporate Beauty Services page.
