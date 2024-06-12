BuzzBallz Signs 3-Year Partnership with Texas Tech University Athletics To Feature Ready-to-Drink Cocktails in Stadiums

Carrollton, TX, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In tandem with their partnership with LSU Athletics, BuzzBallz has signed with Texas Tech University as “Proud Partners” to feature marketing of their ready-to-drink cocktails at Texas Tech Athletics events. The partnership will start in 2024 and continue until 2027.

BuzzBallz creative materials will be prominently displayed at Texas Tech events and sporting games, increasing brand visibility and recognition. 92% of Texas Tech Red Raider fans are ages 25+, which is perfectly aligned with BuzzBallz’ target audience.

BuzzBallz Director of Marketing Yashika Maru, a Texas Tech alumni, said she was incredibly thrilled to sponsor the esteemed Texas Tech athletic department. She said the collaboration holds special significance for her as Texas Tech is a cherished part of her personal and professional journey.

“The opportunity to align my brand, BuzzBallz, with the passionate spirit and unwavering dedication of Texas Tech Athletics is a privilege I hold dear to my heart,” Maru said. “I’m excited for them to experience our brand and revel in the excitement of game days.”

Texas Tech University is one of the premier and most longstanding schools participating in the NCAA Division I Big 12 Conference. Located in Lubbock, TX, the school is just hours away from where BuzzBallz is headquartered, providing a concentrated fan base close to home for the company.

Zach Daniel, the director of business development for Red Raider Sports Properties, said he was excited to get to work with BuzzBallz and their marketing efforts.

“We look forward to offering their products in venues for our fans this upcoming year and for the years to come,” Daniel said.

BuzzBallz has elevated their events presence in 2024 with multiple partnerships across a diverse range of audiences. This partnership will provide consistent exposure that leaves room for the brand to continue to grow and innovate in strategy.

BuzzBallz Senior Vice President of Sales Blair Casey said he is brimming with enthusiasm about the opportunity to work with Texas Tech, his alma mater.

“I can only express it in two words… wreck em!” Casey said.

For tickets and more information, visit www.buzzballz.com and www.texastech.com.

About BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion:

Since its founding in 2009, BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion has been a leader of innovation and originality in the ready-to-drink cocktail industry. Owning the only woman-owned distillery, winery, and brewery in the United States, CEO and Founder Merrilee Kick has taken her master’s degree thesis project from an idea by her pool to a worldwide brand with distribution nationwide and in 29 countries. The company’s two staple brands, BuzzBallz and Uptown Cocktails, have won dozens of awards for their design, flavor, and popularity, with BuzzBallz rising to the #1 selling RTD in convenience stores and going viral on social media with hundreds of millions of views on posts mentioning the one of a kind cocktail.

The company’s mission is to create fun and innovative premixed cocktails for the world with a vision to reinvent happy hour. With premium natural ingredients and all gluten-free and Kosher-certified flavors, the Texas-based business is dedicated to high quality in their products for consumers and community alike. Through partnerships like their TerraCycle® program, BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion values environmental responsibility with an emphasis on sustainability and economic improvement. The family-owned company cultivates a familial relationship with their teams to make a positive and lasting impact one sip at a time. Learn more at: www.southern-champion.com, www.uptowncocktails.com, and www.buzzballz.com.

