GENEDGE Launches Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Resources Program to Guide Suppliers Through Cybersecurity Compliance
We are thrilled to bring this valuable service and resource to manufacturers within the pharmaceutical industry”GLENN ALLEN, VA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GENEDGE, Virginia’s premier partner for manufacturing excellence and growth, is excited to announce a government-funded grant program aimed specifically at enhancing cybersecurity for small and medium-sized pharmaceutical suppliers.
— David Bartlow, Program Manager
This initiative is designed to support companies in strengthening their cybersecurity posture, ensuring compliance, and protecting sensitive data. The program, offered at no cost, assists in handling crucial cybersecurity tasks. Only six participating companies will be able to take advantage of this limited-time opportunity.
Program Services Include:
• Comprehensive cybersecurity assessments
• Identification of potential vulnerabilities
• Implementation of necessary cybersecurity controls
• Ongoing support and guidance
Along with the announcement of the grant program, GENEDGE is also launching a new Pharmaceutical Resources Page. This innovative online resource is designed to help pharmaceutical suppliers navigate the complex landscape of cybersecurity requirements with ease.
Overview of the Pharmaceutical Resources Page:
The Pharmaceutical Resources Page is meticulously structured to provide clear and comprehensive guidance to pharmaceutical suppliers. It is divided into three distinct sections:
• High-Level Information and Resources
• Framework Selection Assistance
• Framework-Specific Resources
This comprehensive approach aims to simplify the path to cybersecurity compliance, offering clear and actionable guidance at every step.
"We are thrilled to bring this valuable service and resource to manufacturers within the pharmaceutical industry," said David Bartlow, Program Manager. "This opportunity is available for a limited time we hope that businesses in the Commonwealth take advantage of this amazing opportunity.
Contact Information:
If you are interested in learning more about how this program can benefit your company, please reach out to:
Contact: David E. Bartlow Jr., PMP, PMI-RMP
Phone: 571-317-5242
Email: dbartlow@GENEDGE.org
About GENEDGE
Since 1992, GENEDGE has served the manufacturing supply chain as Virginia’s best public resource to help industry innovate, compete, and grow. GENEDGE delivers these services on behalf of the Commonwealth of Virginia through high-quality consulting, training, and programmatic solutions. A member of the MEP National Network™, and the lead for Virginia’s DOE-supported Smart Manufacturing Accelerator (VSMA), we service a market of over 11,000 companies, with nearly 350,000 employees, that produces 14% of Virginia’s GDP.
For more information about GENEDGE and its services, visit ww.genedge.org
Jeanette Stevens-Cunningham, Director of Marketing
GENEDGE
info@genedge.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube