Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program

Study Clarifies Link between Obesity and Surgical Complications

The Bulletin of the American College of Surgeons breaks down a study published in the Journal of the American College Surgeons that explores the links between obesity, length of surgical operations, and recovery time, as well as the usefulness of the Body Mass Index.

The Operative Word: Long-Term Outcomes after Adolescent Bariatric Surgery

In this episode, Dr. Coleman is joined by Nestor F. De la Cruz-Muñoz Jr, MD, Professor of Surgery and Section Chief of Bariatric Surgery at the University of Miami. They discuss his study, which demonstrates the lasting, positive impact of bariatric surgery even decades later, and confirms that bariatric surgery should not be denied to adolescents struggling with morbid obesity.

House of Surgery Podcast: 2022 ACS Inaugural Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Lecture

This episode features Dr. Bruce Schirmer, a bariatric surgeon from Charlottesville, Virginia, who delivered the inaugural Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Lecture during Clinical Congress 2022. In his talk, “Don’t Stop Now,” Dr. Schirmer discusses the progress of bariatric surgery over the past 40 years and encourages more work to understand the disease of obesity.