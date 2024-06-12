Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,788 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,290 in the last 365 days.

Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program

Study Clarifies Link between Obesity and Surgical Complications

The Bulletin of the American College of Surgeons breaks down a study published in the Journal of the American College Surgeons that explores the links between obesity, length of surgical operations, and recovery time, as well as the usefulness of the Body Mass Index.

The Operative Word: Long-Term Outcomes after Adolescent Bariatric Surgery

In this episode, Dr. Coleman is joined by Nestor F. De la Cruz-Muñoz Jr, MD, Professor of Surgery and Section Chief of Bariatric Surgery at the University of Miami. They discuss his study, which demonstrates the lasting, positive impact of bariatric surgery even decades later, and confirms that bariatric surgery should not be denied to adolescents struggling with morbid obesity.

House of Surgery Podcast: 2022 ACS Inaugural Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Lecture

This episode features Dr. Bruce Schirmer, a bariatric surgeon from Charlottesville, Virginia, who delivered the inaugural Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Lecture during Clinical Congress 2022. In his talk, “Don’t Stop Now,” Dr. Schirmer discusses the progress of bariatric surgery over the past 40 years and encourages more work to understand the disease of obesity.

You just read:

Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more