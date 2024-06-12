Avian influenza (bird flu)

EMA is in dialogue with medicine developers to gain an overview of available data on suitability of existing and potential new vaccines and treatments, and opportunities to adapt existing vaccines to match more closely the virus strains in circulation, in readiness to respond to the public health threat. EMA's Emergency Task Force (ETF) is reviewing all the available information.

If necessary, EMA can trigger its plan for Public health threats, which guides how EMA operates during an emerging health threat, where increased speed, efficiency and coordination among public health authorities are critical.

The plan enables fast-track approvalof vaccines and antivirals to prevent or treat a disease caused by an emerging virus. It also allows EMA to mobilise and concentrate scientific resources across the European medicines regulatory network in response to a threat.

One vaccine is authorised for use in the EU during avian influenza outbreaks without there being a declared pandemic, including to protect poultry workers, veterinarians and other people at increased risk of exposure. It might need adapting to match more closely the current virus strains:

There are four pandemic preparedness influenza vaccines authorised in the EU that can be rapidly modified to protect people in a pandemic situation:

These were authorised based on immunogenicity data. They can be adapted to protect against any pandemic influenza virus strain if necessary.

They are only for use if the WHO or the EU were to officially declare a pandemic, which has not happened.

EMA played a key role in the authorisation of medicines and vaccines for use during the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and the 2009 (H1N1) influenza pandemic.

Certain antiviral medicines are also authorised for use in the EU to treat influenza: