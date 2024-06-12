SPLC Reminds Southern Voters of Color that in this Pivotal Election, “We Decide / Decidimos”

MONTGOMERY — Today, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) launched its bilingual voting campaign, The South’s Got Now / Decidimos in Alabama. Designed to mobilize and unite voters of color across the South, the campaign will help voters create the change they wish to see in their communities and the world.

Starting Friday, June 14, the Alabama State Office (ALSO) will co-host voter registration boot camps at four Juneteenth events. Partners include Bridging the Gap, Reclaiming Our Time, Alabama New South Coalition, and Greater Birmingham Ministries. The SPLC’s community organizers will continue holding voter registration boot camps statewide throughout the summer.

“Juneteenth is the perfect time to peel back the layers of who and what influences our vote. The benefits of freedom – including the right to vote – eluded Blacks for centuries during slavery. Those rights were delayed to enslaved people in Texas for another two-plus years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed,” says Tafeni English-Relf, director of the ALSO.

“The purpose of these boot camps is to not only empower voters with information, education, and resources but also to combat voter apathy, political disenfranchisement tactics, and protect democracy. With five critical months before Election Day, it is no exaggeration that our future depends on what we do now. The ALSO cannot let this moment pass without doing all we can to ensure Alabamians use their voting power to shape District 2 and our state equitably.”

Click here to volunteer with the SPLC’s Alabama Got Now / Decidimos campaign.