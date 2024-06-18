Square One Health Celebrates Emma Thomssen’s Level II ScoliBalance Certification

Emma Thomssen, Square One Health Square One Health Clinic Scoliosis Bracing at Square One Health Treatment Equipment at Square One Health Square One Health

Emma Thomssen achieves Level II ScoliBalance Certification, enhancing scoliosis care at Square One Health, Denver.

FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Square One Health, medically integrated clinic, is proud to announce that Emma Thomssen, a key member of our esteemed team, has achieved Level II ScoliBalance Certification. This significant milestone enhances our ability to provide top-tier, non-invasive scoliosis care to our patients, reinforcing our commitment to innovative and effective treatment solutions.

Elevating Scoliosis Care with Expertise

Emma Thomssen’s achievement marks a new chapter in scoliosis treatment at Square One Health. Her Level II ScoliBalance Certification is a testament to her dedication, expertise, and commitment to providing the highest quality care to individuals experiencing scoliosis. This advanced certification enables Emma to deliver more specialized and effective scoliosis treatment plans, ensuring our patients receive the best possible outcomes.

“Emma’s certification is a significant accomplishment for both her and Square One Health,” said Dr. Chris Gubbels, Founder and CEO of Square One Health. “Her dedication to advancing her skills and knowledge in scoliosis care aligns perfectly with our mission to offer the most comprehensive and innovative treatments to our patients. We are incredibly proud of Emma and excited about the enhanced level of care she will provide.”

The ScoliBalance Program: Enhanced by Expertise

The ScoliBalance program at Square One Health is modern comprehensive, non-surgical approach to scoliosis treatment. With Emma Thomssen’s new certification, our program is further strengthened, offering patients an even more refined and effective path to improved spinal health.

ScoliBalance Scoliosis-Specific Exercises

ScoliBalance is a scoliosis-specific physiotherapeutic rehabilitation program. The International Society on Scoliosis Orthopedic and Rehabilitation (SOSORT) have 4 criteria for a scoliosis-specific exercise program: 1) It must teach the patient 3D autocorrection where the patien t is taught to put there spine in a corrected position. 2) It must involved strengthening and stabilizing exercises. 3) It must must incorporated correction in actives of daily living. 4) It must involve patient education. ScoliBalance meets all 4 of these criteria. Emma’s Level II certification allows her to create more effective, individualized exercise plans that address each patient’s specific needs, promoting better muscle balance and spinal support to help prevent curve progression and improve curves in some cases.

ScoliBrace Custom Scoliosis Treatment

ScoliBalance is frequently done with ScoliBrace custom scoliosis bracing. The ScoliBrace system supports the spine in a corrected position, promoting better alignment and reducing scoliosis progression and in some cases corrects scoliosis.

Emma Thomssen: A Passion for Patient Care

Emma Thomssen’s journey to Level II ScoliBalance Certification reflects her passion for patient care and dedication to professional growth. Her advanced training equips her with the skills to provide more specialized care, helping patients achieve significant improvements in their scoliosis and overall quality of life.

“I am honored to have achieved Level II ScoliBalance Certification,” said Emma Thomssen. “This certification represents my commitment to providing the best possible care to my patients. I look forward to utilizing my advanced training to help individuals with scoliosis achieve better outcomes and improved quality of life.”

Join the Revolution: Your Journey to a Healthier Spine Starts Here

Square One Health invites individuals experiencing scoliosis to experience the enhanced care provided by Emma Thomssen and our ScoliBalance program. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for patient care, Square One Health is dedicated to helping patients achieve optimal spinal health and overall well-being.

Learn More Today!

Are you or a loved one experiencing scoliosis? Don’t wait to take the first step towards a healthier, pain-free life. Visit www.squareonehealth.com to learn more about the ScoliBalance program and schedule your scoliosis consultation today. Our team of experienced professionals is ready to guide you on your journey to improved spinal health.

About Square One Health

Square One Health is a leading medically integrated clinic based in Fort Collins, Colorado, specializing in non-surgical scoliosis treatment, regenerative medicine, corrective chiropractic care, physical therapy, and more. Our multidisciplinary approach combines advanced chiropractic techniques, innovative therapies, and personalized treatment plans to provide patients with the highest quality care. At Square One Health, we believe in empowering individuals to take control of their health and achieve lasting wellness.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Dr Chris Gubbels DC

Founder and CEO, Square One Health

Phone: 970-207-4463

Email: info@squareonehealth.com

Website: www.squareonehealth.com

