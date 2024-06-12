Training Task Force discusses several draft documents in the training domain

Written by Communications. Posted in News Updates

London/videoconference, 16-17 May 2024 — Hosted by the United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority, the primary objective of the Training Task Force’s May meeting was to consider progress on developing two new documents for the ECAC Aviation Security Handbook: best practices for training vulnerability assessors, and human factors in the decision-making process in aviation security.



Participants also reviewed several revised Doc 30, Part II Annexes and Aviation Security Handbook documents, including guidance material on the certification of screeners, best practices for training persons implementing aircraft security, best practices for training on the use of ETD equipment, and guidance on a National Civil Aviation Security Training Programme. Several of these documents will be finalised in the coming weeks. Additionally, the task force discussed the progress in organising a workshop on human factors and motivation in aviation security, scheduled for 13-14 November 2024, in Paris.