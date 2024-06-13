European coordination group on cyber security matters

Written by Communications. Posted in News Updates

Videoconference, 14 and 22 May 2024 — The European Coordination Group on Cyber Security met twice online in May to consider positions ahead of the upcoming ICAO Cyber Security Panel (CYSECP/3), scheduled for 3-6 June 2024 in Montreal. Despite being a relatively new panel within ICAO, the significance of CYSECP is growing, as evidenced by the increasing number of proposals to be discussed and subsequently integrated into ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices.

These exchanges ensure that European members and observers on the Panel are well-prepared for the discussions in the Panel. The growing importance of cyber security in aviation underscores the need for further exchange of knowledge and experience and collaboration among European stakeholders.