Basic aviation security online training

Written by Communications. Posted in News Updates

Videoconference, 22-24 May 2024 — Ten participants from Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, Estonia and the Republic of Moldova completed a Basic Aviation Security Training course, organised online by the ECAC Secretariat. The course featured valuable contributions from two security experts from Albania and Bulgaria, who served as co-instructors.

Participants engaged in presentations and discussions, enabling them to familiarise themselves with the key security measures described in Doc 30, Part II, as well as various security technologies used for screening. Through virtual activities, they gained a deeper understanding of the history of civil aviation security, potential threats and methods of attack, as well as the role of risk management in mitigating such threats. The specific responsibilities of the Appropriate Authority in the aviation security system were also addressed during the course.