Communication specialists finalise reference documents

Written by Communications. Posted in News Updates

Videoconference, 15 May 2024 — The ECAC Network of Communication Specialists (NETCOM) meeting endorsed two new documents: one on communication for change management and another on digital communication channels.

Additionally, participants discussed the training needs of the group’s members and agreed that a survey would be launched to better understand their training requirements.



The participants also agreed to organise an internal workshop to share experiences in dealing with the media, in particular learning from the insights of members with journalism backgrounds.