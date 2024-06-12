State air accident assistance work under the facilitation-led task group starts to build momentum

Written by Communications. Posted in News Updates

Videoconference, 9 May 2024 — Members of the recently formed State Assistance to Air Accident Victims Task Group met virtually in May for their second meeting, following earlier informal discussions aimed at advancing the group’s mandate.



Several States had contributed to an initial draft document that captures existing regulations and outlines how responsibility for these is shared in different States. This document is designed to help ECAC Member States develop their own approaches based on their requirements and examples of best practice from other States.



The meeting also initiated discussions on creating a template document to support ECAC Member States in revising or establishing their own national assistance plans on assistance to air accident victims and their families. The group agreed to continue refining both documents ahead of a further task group meeting in the autumn.