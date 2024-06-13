Investigators focus on helicopter accidents and incidents

Written by Communications. Posted in News Updates

Stavanger, 22-23 May 2024 — The 60th meeting of the ECAC Air Accident and Incident Investigation Group of Experts (ACC/60) brought together over 70 air safety investigators and experts from ECAC Member States and observers from EUROCONTROL, European Commission (DG MOVE), EASA, European Network of Civil Aviation Safety Investigation Authorities (ENCASIA), IATA, ICAO, ISASI/ESASI, US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), Singapore and industry stakeholders.



William Bertheussen, Director General of the Norwegian Safety Investigation Authority, welcomed the participants to Stavanger, Norway’s centre for in-land and offshore helicopter operations, setting the tone for the discussions ahead.



The topics addressed revolved around recent and ongoing safety investigations, with an emphasis on helicopter accidents and incidents. Discussions highlighted the challenges faced during these investigations, and the valuable lessons learnt, emphasising the importance of industry-wide cooperation and dialogue, technological advancements, and training. Beyond the productive exchanges and insightful updates, participants enjoyed a series of technical visits to the CHC Helikopter Operation Center and Heli-One, and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre of Southern Norway.