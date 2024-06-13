ECAC Legal Task Force steps up preparations ahead of the next ICAO Legal Committee

Written by Communications. Posted in News Updates

Paris, 24 May 2024 — The Legal Task Force convened its 50th meeting to review and report on progress of its ongoing work programme for 2024. Discussions also focused on preparation for the ICAO Legal Committee, and participants exchanged information on expected working papers and the agenda.

Andrew Opolot from the ICAO Legal Bureau delivered a brief presentation on the 39th ICAO Legal Committee, to be held in Montreal on 25-28 June 2024, focusing on the Committee’s main processes within the context of ICAO’s legal framework and ongoing dispute cases.

A key decision taken during the meeting was to proceed with the trial legal database, which had been circulated ahead of the meeting. The database is intended to serve as a resource for Legal Task Force members, facilitating the sharing of experience in order to help solve more complex national legal issues.