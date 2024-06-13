SPMG considers 2024 security work programme

Written by Communications. Posted in News Updates

Stockholm, 31 May 2024 — The members of the Security Programme Management Group recently convened to review the status of implementation of the work programmes undertaken by ECAC’s task forces and study groups in the security domain, and agree on a series of follow-up actions.



Chaired by Gunnar Ljungberg (DGCA Sweden), ECAC Focal Point for Security, the meeting adopted amendments to the ECAC Audit Methodology, and agreed on the launch of new cyber security audits as a new component of the ECAC Audit Programme.



Among several topics reviewed, the group also considered the need for a regulatory vision supported by evidence on the capabilities of screening equipment –which is vital for integrating technological innovations into the aviation system – as well as the need for regulations governing the use of artificial intelligence.