Cooper Consulting Group Launches Innovative Sales Leadership Training
Cooper Consulting Group launches "Developing Emotional Intelligence for Salespeople" workshop to boost sales performance and customer relationships through EQ.MIAMI, FL, USA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cooper Consulting Group, a leading provider of business consulting and training services founded by Christie Cooper, is excited to announce its new "Developing Emotional Intelligence for Salespeople" workshop. This innovative program is designed to help sales professionals harness the power of emotional intelligence (EQ) to improve their performance, build stronger customer relationships, and drive revenue growth.
The workshop, which can be delivered in half-day or full-day sessions, is tailored specifically for sales professionals, sales managers, and anyone in a position of needing to influence others. Participants will complete a 15-20 minute EQ assessment prior to the session, and the results will be debriefed in a group setting to identify individual strengths and development opportunities.
Through interactive exercises and discussions, participants will gain a deep understanding of the key elements of emotional intelligence and learn practical techniques to:
- Cultivate a customer-centric mindset
- Reduce conflict and enhance teamwork
- Improve communication and presentation skills
- Increase both individual and team sales performance
"In today's competitive sales landscape, emotional intelligence is a critical skill that can set top performers apart," said Dr. Christie Cooper, founder of Cooper Consulting Group. "Our 'Developing Emotional Intelligence for Salespeople' workshop provides participants with the tools and insights they need to better understand themselves and their customers, leading to more effective sales conversations and stronger relationships."
The workshop utilizes either the EQ-I 2.0 instrument or the Emotional Intelligence Quotient. Sessions can be customized to best suit the specific needs of the sales team. Options to incorporate additional assessments such as the Everything DiSC Sales Profile or the Selling Skills Index can be added on.
To further support participants' development, Cooper Consulting Group also offers standalone coaching sessions. The company recommends 2-4 coaching sessions to solidify the learning experience and ensure lasting results.
For more information about the "Developing Emotional Intelligence for Salespeople" workshop or to register, please visit www.cooperconsultinggroup.com or contact call (877) 461-1020.
About Cooper Consulting Group
Founded by Dr. Christie Cooper, Cooper Consulting Group is a premier business consulting and training firm that offers best-in-class workshops, coaching, and consulting to inspire and develop authentic leaders and transform the way organizations work. With a focus on delivering customizable, highly interactive, and engaging experiences, Cooper Consulting Group helps clients achieve their unique goals and drive business success. For more information, visit www.cooperconsultinggroup.com.
