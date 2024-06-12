Pizza Nova and its partners tee off and drive to raise $56,887 in support of Villa Charities at company’s 27th annual golf fundraiser

Toronto, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pizza Nova and its partners took to the greens on June 11 to raise funds for Villa Charities as part of its annual charity summer golf event – and while the scores will remain on the course, the total funds raised came in higher than expected at $56,887.

“We hoped to raise some dough, both in the kitchen and on the greens, and we drove it way over the goal,” said Domenic Primucci, president of Pizza Nova. "We could not be more grateful to our partners for their continued generosity and to Villa Charities for their critical work in the community.”

Held at the Station Creek Golf Club in Gormley, Ontario, the event was attended by more than 215 participants including franchisees, suppliers, partners, family members and friends. The funds raised will support the Villa Colombo Toronto long-term care home, which houses over 391 residents.

Pizza Nova's partnership with Villa Charities spans over 26 years, during which time the company has raised more than $765,000 for the organization.

"These funds help us to enrich the lives of elderly Italo-Canadian citizens in our long-term care homes," said Marco DeVuono, president and CEO of Villa Charities Inc. "The dedication we’ve seen from Pizza Nova and its partners over the years has been nothing short of inspirational and a true blessing to the people we help. Grazie mille!”

For more information on Pizza Nova, visit us at pizzanova.com.

– 30 –

About Pizza Nova

Founded in 1963, Pizza Nova is a family-operated business that is committed to sharing the rich taste of Italy with Canadians. Pizza Nova has more than 150 stores and concession locations in Southern Ontario and inspired by family values such as trust, integrity, and authenticity. They are known for fresh toppings, high-quality ingredients and a wide range of authentic Italian menu items including lasagna, panzerotti, Italian sandwiches, chicken wings and arancini. They also have a line of Primucci branded products featuring Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Homestyle Tomato Sauce, Italian Hot Peppers, Spicy Green Olives, and Sundried Black Olives. Taste the Difference and learn more at pizzanova.com.

About Villa Charities Inc.

Villa Charities Inc. (VCI) is a registered charity and non-profit organization that enriches lives through experiences and services that honour Italian culture and heritage. For more than 50 years across the GTA, Villa Charities has provided cultural and educational programs and supported culturally sensitive long-term care and independent living apartments for seniors. VCI fulfills their mandate through a broad range of activities, services and facilities, both directly and in conjunction with its affiliates and independent organizations. Affiliates include Columbus Centre and Joseph D. Carrier Art Gallery; Villa Colombo Homes for the Aged Inc. in Toronto; Villa Colombo Seniors Centre (Vaughan) Inc. Di Poce Centre; and Italian Canadian Benevolent Seniors Apartments Corporation/Casa Abruzzo Benevolent Corporation with apartments for independent seniors (Caboto Terrace, Casa Del Zotto and Casa Abruzzo). Each of these organizations is an integral part of the Villa Charities family with separate legal status and its own governance Board. Villa Charities has been certified as a Great Place to Work®, which recognizes the organization’s commitment to creating an inclusive, positive and engaging workplace. For more information visit villacharities.com.

About Villa Charities Foundation

Villa Charities Foundation supports experiences and services that honour Italian culture and heritage. As the charitable arm of Villa Charities, the Foundation provides crucial funding for areas such as senior care, youth services, education and scholarships, cultural programming, and capital needs. For more information, visit villacharities.com/give.

Attachment

Dalia Esposito Torchia Communications 514-654-2635 dalia@torchiacom.com