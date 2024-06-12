Senator Tolentino: "Independence is a fragile gift from our heroes that we should nurture, keep alive in our hearts"

Lucena City, Quezon - Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino urged fellow Filipinos to pay homage to the sacrifices made by our heroes to achieve freedom, as the nation marked its 126th Independence Day on Wednesday.

"We have to realize that independence is a fragile gift coming from our heroes that we must nurture and keep alive in our hearts today," the senator stressed in his keynote address at the Quezon Province Peace Summit 2024 held at the provincial convention center.

The summit commemorates last year's historic declaration of Stable Internal Peace and Security (SIPS) in the province. Provincial and local chief executives, led by Governor Angelina 'Doktora Helen' Tan and Vice Governor Anacleto 'Third' Alcala III, as well as officers from the armed forces and national government agencies, attended the gathering.

"I invite you to pay homage to our past by committing to build a future Philippines that is peaceful and progressive," added the senator, who was also the province's guest of honor at the flag raising ceremony and laying of wreaths for fallen heroes at the provincial capitol compound.

In addition, the senator revealed that plans are underway to establish a new Philippine Navy base in the province. He noted that the additional naval station will help strengthen the country's defense posture amid looming threats to national sovereignty.

"Ang inyo pong abang lingkod ay nagsusulong para magtatag ng naval base sa inyong lalawigan, na sana po ay maisakatuparan ngayong taon para mapangalagaan ang ating karagatan," shared the senator, the principal author and sponsor of Senate Bill No. 2492, or the Philippine Maritime Zones Act.

Finally, Tolentino appealed for support and prayers for the safety of fisherfolk and members of the Philippine Navy assigned to patrol the West Philippine Sea in Zambales and Palawan, ahead of the enforcement on June 15 of a new domestic law in China, which would authorize its coast guard to detain "trespassers' of its "territorial boundaries" without trial for 60 days.