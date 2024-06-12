Poe on Independence Day

We join the nation in the celebration of our 126th Independence Day with a call to our people, especially government officials, to always ask: What have we done for our fellow Filipinos and for the flag?

In many years, our independence has never been challenged the way it is being tested now -- with aggressions in our seas; illegal POGOs creeping into the economy and perhaps, politics; and the nonchalance of some to wrongdoings, injustice and indigence.

We have systems of government, laws and the Constitution in place for a functioning democracy. But we need the resolve, efficiency, and courage to do things right.

Let us never forget: The independence we enjoy now must always be protected and defended. There can be no true progress if we yield our rights and dignity as a nation.

Ginawa na ng ating mga bayani ang kanilang tungkulin para sa mga Pilipino. Panahon natin ngayon na ipagpatuloy ang pagtatanggol sa bansa para manatiling malaya.