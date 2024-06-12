Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,799 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,267 in the last 365 days.

Poe on Independence Day

PHILIPPINES, June 12 - Press Release
June 12, 2024

Poe on Independence Day

We join the nation in the celebration of our 126th Independence Day with a call to our people, especially government officials, to always ask: What have we done for our fellow Filipinos and for the flag?

In many years, our independence has never been challenged the way it is being tested now -- with aggressions in our seas; illegal POGOs creeping into the economy and perhaps, politics; and the nonchalance of some to wrongdoings, injustice and indigence.

We have systems of government, laws and the Constitution in place for a functioning democracy. But we need the resolve, efficiency, and courage to do things right.

Let us never forget: The independence we enjoy now must always be protected and defended. There can be no true progress if we yield our rights and dignity as a nation.

Ginawa na ng ating mga bayani ang kanilang tungkulin para sa mga Pilipino. Panahon natin ngayon na ipagpatuloy ang pagtatanggol sa bansa para manatiling malaya.

You just read:

Poe on Independence Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more