June 12, 2024

Senator Tolentino cites peace as the foundation of development

Lucena City, Quezon - Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino highlighted the importance of achieving peace to sustain national progress in his keynote speech at the Quezon Province Peace Summit 2024, which was held in conjunction with the province's 126th Independence Day celebration.

Addressing Quezon public officials led by Governor Angelina 'Doktora Helen' Tan, Vice Governor Anacleto 'Third' Alcala III, and representatives from the armed forces, police, and national government agencies, Tolentino expressed gratitude to the province for being among the first in the country to eliminate insurgency in their localities.

"This demonstrates that the government firmly believes that the proper foundation for development is peace," Tolentino stated

"Itong provincial peace summit na ito na ginagawa ay hindi lamang para sa Quezon kundi para sa kapayapaan. Ito ang adhikain natin para sa kaunlaran, katatagan, sa kinabukasan ng ating mga kababayan," he concluded.

