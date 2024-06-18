ETF Architect Announces Name Change to Strive FAANG 2.0 ETF
ETF ARCHITECT (NYSE:FTWO)HAVERTOWN, PA, U.S.A., June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ETF Architect announced that the Strive FAANG 2.0 ETF (FTWO) (the “Fund”) will undergo a name change effective on August 16, 2024.
• Current Fund Name: Strive FAANG 2.0 ETF
• New Fund Name: Strive Natural Resources and Security ETF
𝑰𝒏𝒗𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒔 𝒊𝒏𝒗𝒐𝒍𝒗𝒆 𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒌. 𝑷𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒄𝒊𝒑𝒂𝒍 𝒍𝒐𝒔𝒔 𝒊𝒔 𝒑𝒐𝒔𝒔𝒊𝒃𝒍𝒆. 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒆𝒇𝒖𝒍𝒍𝒚 𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒔𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒓 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑭𝒖𝒏𝒅’𝒔 𝒊𝒏𝒗𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒐𝒃𝒋𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒔, 𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒌 𝒇𝒂𝒄𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒔, 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒈𝒆𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒆𝒙𝒑𝒆𝒏𝒔𝒆𝒔 𝒃𝒆𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆 𝒊𝒏𝒗𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈. 𝑻𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒂𝒅𝒅𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒍 𝒊𝒏𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒎𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒄𝒂𝒏 𝒃𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒅 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑭𝒖𝒏𝒅𝒔’ 𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒕𝒖𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒚 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒔𝒖𝒎𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒚 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒔𝒑𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒖𝒔𝒆𝒔, 𝒘𝒉𝒊𝒄𝒉 𝒎𝒂𝒚 𝒃𝒆 𝒐𝒃𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒅 𝒃𝒚 𝒄𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒈 (855)427-7360 𝒐𝒓 𝒃𝒚 𝒗𝒊𝒔𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒉𝒕𝒕𝒑𝒔://𝒘𝒘𝒘.𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒇𝒖𝒏𝒅𝒔.𝒄𝒐𝒎/. 𝑹𝒆𝒂𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒔𝒑𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒖𝒔𝒆𝒔 𝒄𝒂𝒓𝒆𝒇𝒖𝒍𝒍𝒚 𝒃𝒆𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆 𝒊𝒏𝒗𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈.
ABOUT ETF ARCHITECT
Veteran owned and operated; ETF Architect is one of the market leaders for best-in-class ETF operations. ETF Architect partners with Advisers, ETF sponsors, mutual fund managers, and industry veterans to launch ETFs. For more information, visit www.ETFArchitect.com.
The Fund is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.
