Minneapolitan Vodka Launches with a Heart for the Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minneapolitan Vodka, a new premium vodka with a mission to give back to the Twin Cities community, has officially launched. A portion of all Minneapolitan sales will be donated back to organizations and causes across Minnesota, with TC Pride being the recipient for the month of June.

Minneapolitan Vodka is 6 times distilled and double carbon filtered, resulting in a refined taste with a clean and subtle finish. It is women-owned, founded by Shanna Turner, and bottled locally by Dashfire of Minneapolis. Minneapolitan is currently available at The Nicollet Diner, Roxy's Cabaret, On the RoX, and Mother Clucker's Pizza and is available to retailers across Minnesota through Johnson Brothers' Distributing.

"I'm so excited to launch Minneapolitan Vodka and give back to the community that I love," said Turner. "I believe that businesses have a responsibility to make a positive impact on the world, and I'm proud that Minneapolitan will be able to do just that."

TC Pride is a nonprofit organization that produces the annual Twin Cities Pride festival and parade, one of the country's largest Pride events. TC Pride's mission is to create a world where LGBTQ+ people are safe, equal, and celebrated.

"We are so grateful for the support of Minneapolitan Vodka," said TC Pride Executive Director Andi Otto. "Their donation will help us to continue our work of creating a more inclusive and just community for all LGBTQ+ people."

Future benefactors will include the Stonewall Sports League, and organizations and causes are encouraged to .

Minneapolitan Vodka is available for purchase at select retailers across Minnesota and the company's website highlights the bars, restaurants, and retailers offering Minneapolitan as well as more information about their charitable contributions.

About Minneapolitan Vodka

Minneapolitan Vodka is a premium vodka that is 6 times distilled and double carbon filtered. It is women-owned, founded by Shanna Turner, and bottled locally by Dashfire of Minneapolis. Minneapolitan is available to retailers across Minnesota through Johnson Brother's Distribution. A portion of all Minneapolitan sales are donated back to organizations and causes across Minnesota.

About TC Pride

TC Pride is a nonprofit organization that produces the annual Twin Cities Pride festival and parade. TC Pride's mission is to create a world where LGBTQ+ people are safe, equal, and celebrated.