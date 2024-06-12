Former NFL Player Marques Ogden Inspires Audiences with His Journey of Triumph and Resilience

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marques Ogden, a former NFL player turned inspirational keynote speaker, is captivating audiences worldwide with his powerful story of resilience and determination. From the highs of professional football to the lows of bankruptcy, Ogden's journey is an inspiring testament to the human spirit and the power of perseverance.

As the founder and CEO of Ogden Ventures LLC, a highly sought-after business coach and consultant, and a three-time best-selling author, Ogden has established himself as a leading authority on personal and professional success. His passion for empowering individuals to overcome challenges and achieve greatness has made him a sought-after speaker at conferences, corporate events, and universities.

Ogden's journey to success has been anything but easy. After retiring from the NFL, he ventured into the world of construction and contracting, founding a successful construction company at the age of 27. However, a devastating setback led to the company's bankruptcy, resulting in a loss of nearly two million dollars. Determined not to be defeated by failure, Ogden found the strength to pick himself up and rebuild his life from scratch.

Through sheer determination and hard work, Ogden not only rebuilt his career but also rediscovered his purpose. Today, he shares his powerful story to inspire others to embrace failure, learn from it, and use it as fuel for success. His message of resilience and determination resonates with individuals from all walks of life, making him a sought-after motivational speaker.

In addition to his speaking engagements, Ogden is the co-host of The Lev & Marques Show, where he shares valuable insights and interviews with industry leaders. He is also the author of three best-selling books, including "Sleepless Nights" and "The Success Cycle," which have garnered rave reviews for their practical advice and motivational stories.

About Marques Ogden:

Marques Ogden is a former NFL player who is now an inspirational keynote speaker. He's also the founder and CEO of Ogden Ventures LLC, three-time best-selling author (Sleepless Nights; The Success Cycle), business coach and consultant and the podcast host of Authenticity With Marques Ogden; although his journey didn't come easy or without unrelenting adversity. After retiring from football, Marques pursued a career in construction and contracting. At 27, he founded a construction company with fast growth but eventually went bankrupt, losing almost two million dollars on one project in 90 days. He pulled himself together during his darkest hours and got a part-time job as a custodian. Marques rose to the top again with hard work and determination, using his struggles as inspiration to blaze his own trail forward. Now, he shares his powerful story to help others learn how to fail forward and achieve success in their lives. Marques' story and insights as a thought leader have been featured in top publications such as USA Today, Forbes, Cheddar News and Authority Magazine. As a speaker, he's landed jobs with over 50 Fortune 500 companies and over 20 Fortune 100 companies like Amazon, Goldman Sachs, Intel, JPMorgan Chase and Home Depot. As a podcast host, he's interviewed iconic guests such as Michael Strahan, Joe Namath and Willie Parker Jr. Marques hopes to continue reaching new levels in his professional career and positively impacting as many people's lives as possible through doing what he loves; speaking on stage and sharing his experiences and knowledge with others.

