Blackrock Inc. shareholding notification

12 June 2024, 18:30 CET



ArcelorMittal (the ‘Company’) announces that on 12 June 2024 it received a shareholding notification from BlackRock Inc.. According to this notification, the following threshold of (potential) voting rights was reached:

4.99% on 10 June 2024.





This notification is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s OAM electronic database on www.bourse.lu and on the Company’s website corporate.arcelormittal.com under ‘Investors - Corporate Governance - Shareholding structure’.

This notification is published in reference to the Luxembourg law and the Grand Ducal regulation of 11 January 2008, on transparency requirements for issuers of securities (‘Transparency Law’) in view of a shareholding notification going above or below the 5% of voting rights threshold.

