On Sale Today Only for $2.99, Kindle edition of Leading with Heart and Soul by Renowned Harvard Educator Irvin Scott

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today only, Amazon.com is offering the Kindle edition of the new book by renowned Harvard educator Irvin L. Scott, Ed.D., Leading with Heart and Soul, for $2.99. Normally $15 on Kindle and $25 in paperback, the special one-day sale on Dr. Scott’s book is available now at Amazon.com.
On Sale Today Only for $2.99 at Amazon.com - Kindle edition of Leading with Heart and Soul by Renowned Harvard Educator Dr. Irvin Scott
In his new book, the accomplished Harvard educator Irvin L. Scott, Ed.D. shares inspiring lessons drawn from his more than 30 years as a teacher, leader, speaker, philanthropist, parent and lifelong learner devoted to teaching educational leadership.
Dr. Scott’s book, a spiritually grounded source of inspiration and answers for education leaders in troubling times, is published by Jossey-Bass, A Wiley Brand.
With public confidence in schools waning, and an unprecedented teacher shortage in the United States, Scott’s book shows leaders how to use spiritual principles to care for teachers, students, and other stakeholders despite these obstacles. Principals, superintendents, and others will gain motivation from the stories and strategies inside.
Drawing on spiritual principles and Scott's experience as a classroom, school, district, and non-profit leader, this book will reinvigorate teachers, administrators and parents as they try to answer the most pressing questions about the future of education, including:
• How do we empower innovative, servant-hearted educational leaders to meet the needs of students?
• How do we inspire whole communities to support the learning journeys of their youth?
• How do we engage the entire educational ecosystem―including nonprofits and other organizations―to uplift equitable opportunities to learning and ensure that every student has the resources needed to thrive?
This is not a time for leaders to turn away from our children, their caregivers, and the educators who teach and nurture them. Instead, it is a time to lift them up and celebrate the work they do while navigating our own administrative mandates and challenges.
Leading with Heart and Soul speaks directly to the individuals in a position to achieve that goal. It is perfect for book clubs; personal study; and within public, Christian private, and faith-based charter schools.
Additional information about Scott and his book is available online at https://linktr.ee/irvinlscott.
In late May, 2024, Harvard Graduate School of Education Senior Lecturer Irvin Scott delivered faculty remarks during the 2024 HGSE Convocation.