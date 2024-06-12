UNAIDS commends Mexico's ban on conversion therapy

Health and human rights experts have condemned so-called “conversion therapy” for causing severe psychological distress. In 2012, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) noted that such therapies had no medical justification and represented a severe threat to health and human rights. In 2015, the joint statement by UN agencies condemned “abuse in medical settings, including unethical and harmful so-called ‘therapies’ to change sexual orientation.” In 2016, the World Psychiatric Association found that "there is no sound scientific evidence that innate sexual orientation can be changed." In 2020, the Independent Forensic Expert Group (IFEG) declared that offering such therapy is a form of deception, false advertising, and fraud. In 2020, the report on conversion therapy by the UN Independent Expert on sexual orientation and gender identity called for "a global ban on practices of 'conversion therapy'”. So-called “conversion therapy” is false and harmful, and needs to be ended everywhere.