UNAIDS commends Mexico's ban on conversion therapy
UNAIDS has applauded the decision by Mexico to ban the practice of so-called "conversion therapy".
"The stigma and discrimination that so-called ‘conversion therapy’ perpetuates have damaged public health. Mexico's move to end this harmful practice will help secure public health. All countries should follow Mexico’s example," said Luisa Cabal, UNAIDS Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean.
Health and human rights experts have condemned so-called “conversion therapy” for causing severe psychological distress. In 2012, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) noted that such therapies had no medical justification and represented a severe threat to health and human rights. In 2015, the joint statement by UN agencies condemned “abuse in medical settings, including unethical and harmful so-called ‘therapies’ to change sexual orientation.” In 2016, the World Psychiatric Association found that "there is no sound scientific evidence that innate sexual orientation can be changed." In 2020, the Independent Forensic Expert Group (IFEG) declared that offering such therapy is a form of deception, false advertising, and fraud. In 2020, the report on conversion therapy by the UN Independent Expert on sexual orientation and gender identity called for "a global ban on practices of 'conversion therapy'”. So-called “conversion therapy” is false and harmful, and needs to be ended everywhere.
UNAIDS experience has shown that stigma and shame drive people away from essential health services and support systems, including from HIV prevention, testing, treatment, and care. Protecting the human rights of every person, UNAIDS research shows, is essential for protecting public health, because it enables inclusive and equitable access to health services without discrimination.
"The evidence is clear,” said Ms Cabal. “Stigmatizing practices harm public health. Ensuring inclusion, acceptance and respect for the human rights of everyone is vital to protect everyone’s health. Stigma kills, and solidarity saves lives.”